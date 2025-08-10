New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested a member of the Nandu Gang and recovered a pistol along with two live cartridges from his possession, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Ishwar Singh alias Monu (40). "A sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges have been recovered. A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at PS Sector-23, Dwarka. He was involved in seven previous cases," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 7 Suffered Serious Burns After Stampede-Like Situation Breaks Out Due to Fire at Atma Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple in Varanasi (Watch Video).

Earlier on June 28, the Special Task Force (STF) of the South East District Police arrested an active member of the Arsh Dalla gang from Delhi and recovered four semi-automatic pistols along with three spare magazines from his possession.

According to an official release, the arrested accused has been identified as Ekamjot Singh Sandhu (18), a resident of Sardulgarh, Mansa, Punjab. He was nabbed by a team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar, Incharge STF South East District, and supervised by ACP Operations South East District Dalip Singh. The operation was carried out near the ESI Hospital in Okhla, where a trap was laid based on specific inputs.

Also Read | Kishtwar Encounter: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces and Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dul Area.

According to the police, Ekamjot Singh was involved in trafficking illegal firearms for the gang and had procured a consignment of weapons from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

There was information that gangsters and hardcore criminals of Delhi and Punjab have been procuring sophisticated firearms from MP-based arms suppliers. This information was further developed, and efforts were made to identify the persons indulging in arms procurement from MP. Manual and technical surveillance was mounted on the members of these gangs, and secret sources were deputed to gather more information in this regard. After efforts of more than a month, members of an interstate illegal firearm syndicate being run by the cadres of, Arsh Dalla gang, namely, Babbu Dalema, based in the UAE, and Paramjeet Singh alias Pamma Bhikhi, were identified. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)