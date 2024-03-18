New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Delhi police has arrested two members of the Interstate illegal arms supply gang, who used to supply weapons after procuring them from Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Rahim alias Beti, a resident of Madhya Pradesh aged 33 years and Vishal Solav alias Atul, a resident of Maharashtra aged 26 years.

Police recovered 20 semi-automatic pistols from the accused. The recovered illegal arms have been manufactured in Khargone, MP and were being delivered to the end user at a price of around Rs 30,000 per piece, an official said.

As per the police, a tip-off was received through a source on March 14 that in the morning hours, two key members of the interstate illegal gun supply cartel, namely Rahim and Vishal, would come near Burari Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Delhi, to deliver a big consignment of illegal firearms to one Asif resident of Shahdara, Delhi, after procuring the same from one Shiekh Azam alias Ajju alias Ravan resident of Baitul, MP.

Accordingly, a trap was laid near Burari Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Delhi and the above-mentioned accused persons were apprehended. 20 semi-automatic pistols were recovered from both accused Rahim and Vishal, i.e., 10 semi-automatic pistols from each, police said.

Accused Beti disclosed that he has been indulging in this illegal trade of supply of firearms for more than 10 years and he along with co-accused Atul, used to procure illegal pistols from one Shiekh Azam of Baitul, Madhya Pradesh and would further supply the same to Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra based criminals. Sheikh Azam used to pay them Rs 10,000 to 20,000 per consignment, police said.

He further disclosed that Shiekh Azam used to procure illegal weapons from MP-based manufacturers of illegal firearms and supply the same in various parts of the country, including Delhi for many years, police said.

Beti has previously been involved in more than five criminal cases involving the Excise Act and the Arms Act registered in various police stations of MP, as per the police.

Accused Vishal Solav disclosed that he is part of an illegal firearms supply syndicate. Beti was his neighbor and he had known him for the last 3 years. Beti indulged Vishal in this arms supply syndicate. He used to give him Rs 5,000 for each trip. After receiving consignments from Sheikh Azam alias Ajju alias Ravan, they would deliver the same to the contacts of Sheikh Azam at given locations.

As per the police, Rahim came into contact with bad elements and started criminal activities in the area. When he was in Baitul jail in an Excise Act case, he met Sheikh Azam. After coming out of jail, he started working with Sheikh Azam. He used to procure illegal pistols from Sheikh Azam and other suppliers to further supply the same to criminals in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. He had been arrested in more than five criminal cases. (ANI)

