New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 4.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in January 2026, an official press release issued by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation read.

Data released on Monday by the Ministry shows that the industrial expansion remains supported by a 4.8 per cent growth in the Manufacturing sector and a 5.1 per cent growth in the Electricity sector.

Also Read | Sehri Time and Iftar Time Today, March 3: Timings for 13th Roza of Ramzan 2026 in Mumbai, Delhi and More.

The Mining sector also contributed to the overall performance with a growth rate of 4.3 per cent during the same period.

The Quick Estimates of IIP for January 2026 stand at 169.4 against 161.6 recorded in January 2025.

Also Read | 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Trailer NOT Dropping on March 3, Makers Urge Fans To Wait for Official Announcement.

This growth follows the previous month's performance, where the IIP growth rate was 7.8 per cent in December 2025. The specific indices for the Mining, Manufacturing, and Electricity sectors for January 2026 stand at 157.2, 167.2, and 212.1, respectively.

Within the manufacturing segment, 14 out of 23 industry groups at the NIC 2-digit level recorded positive growth in January 2026 over the corresponding month of the previous year.

The top three positive contributors include "Manufacture of basic metals" at 13.2 per cent, "Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers" at 10.9 per cent, and "Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products" at 9.9 per cent. In the basic metals category, item groups such as "Flat products of Alloy Steel," "MS slabs," and "HR coils and sheets of mild steel" showed significant contribution.

The automotive segment saw growth driven by "Auto components/ spares and accessories," "Commercial Vehicles," and "Bodies/ chassis of buses and minibuses." Similarly, the non-metallic mineral products group benefited from "Cement- all types," "Cement Clinkers," and "Stone chips."

As per the use-based classification, the growth rates in January 2026 over January 2025 were 3.1 per cent in Primary goods, 4.3 per cent in Capital goods, and 6 per cent in Intermediate goods.

The highest growth was observed in Infrastructure/Construction Goods at 13.7 per cent, while Consumer durables grew by 6.3 per cent.

However, consumer non-durables recorded a contraction of negative 2.7 per cent. The Ministry noted that the top three positive contributors to growth based on this classification were Infrastructure/ construction goods, Intermediate goods, and Primary goods.

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated that the Quick Estimates for January 2026 were compiled at a weighted response rate of 89.53 per cent. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)