New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a notorious criminal who was involved in the Jahangirpuri Riots and who also carried a cash reward of Rs. 25,000.

According to the Delhi Police, Special Staff of North-West District Police arrested a criminal namely Sheikh Sikandar (38) who is a resident of CD Park, Jahangirpuri in Delhi, after secret information was received about a suspicious person in the area of Jahangirpuri who was earlier involved in Jahangirpuri Riots.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Class 3 Dalit Student Thrashed by Teacher in School for Touching Water Vessel Dies in Gujarat Hospital.

Immediately after that, a dedicated team of Special Staff led by Inspector Amit Kumar comprising Sub Inspector (SI) Kuldeep, Head Constable (HC) Bholu and Constable Ankush was formed under close supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Operations and overall supervision of the undersigned, as informed by Police.

"During the investigation of Jahangirpuri Riots case registered vide FIR No. 440/22 on April 16, 2022, under sections 147,148,149,186,353,332,323,427,436,307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 27 Arms Act Police Station Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Eight accused persons were absconding. Process of proclamation under section 82 of CRCP was initiated against them," said one police official.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Woman Arrested for Slapping E-Rickshaw Driver 17 Times in 90 Secs; Watch Video.

"On verification, he was found absconding and deliberately evading his arrest in above mentioned Jahangirpuri Riots case. On further investigation, he was found previously involved in a Murder Case registered vide FIR No. 407/2013 dated October 17, 2013, under section 302/34 IPC," said a Jahangirpuri police official.

Earlier, a cash reward of Rs 25,000/- was also declared on his arrest, by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)