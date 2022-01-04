New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating over 150 people on the pretext of sending them abroad on work visa, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohammad Mohsin alias Parvez Ahmad (25), is a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

According to police, they noticed some suspicious activities at a Laxmi Nagar-based travel agency, Focus Travels. Later, it was found that a syndicate that cheated people on the pretext of sending them abroad on work visa was running out of the premises.

Ahmad and his associate Vishal Choudhary were running the office. The office was found locked for two to three days and some people were found wandering nearby, a senior police officer said.

They alleged that Ahmad and Choudhary took Rs 22,000 from each of them for sending them to New Zealand, Kuwait and other Middle Eastern countries on work visa. However, they were not at their office and were demanding more money to return their passports, the officer said.

During investigation, Ahmad was located in Delhi on Friday and arrested from near Laxmi Nagar metro station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Ahmad revealed his real name was Mohammad Mohsin and Choudhary's was Mohammad Farhad, the police said.

He said he and Farhad ran Focus Travels and their agents in various states used to send people interested in travelling abroad to their office here. The accused used to take the victims' original passports and charge Rs 22,000 to Rs 35,000 from them. They were planning to close their office as they had already cheated more than 150 people, the DCP said.

Ahmad worked as an electrician in Delhi's Zakir Nagar. Here he came in contact with Farhad, who led him into the crime. As many as 101 passports, seven fake air tickets etc., were recovered from Ahmad's possession, the police said.

Further investigation is on to nab Choudhary, they said.

