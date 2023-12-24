New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Ahead of Christman and New Year, Delhi Police on Sunday claimed to have busted an alleged flesh trade racket and nabbed six people including five women for their reported involvement in the same.

The action was taken during a raid conducted at a private hotel in Aerocity late on Saturday night.

"6 people including 5 women were caught and a flesh trade racket was busted during raid at a private hotel in Aerocity, yesterday," Delhi Police said.

According to the police, three women were detained from the hotel room, while two others were caught from outside. A broker was also caught on the spot.

According to Delhi Police, inputs were received that a group of girls were running a flesh racket at a private hotel, following which police raided the hotel.

A team was formed in which a policeman pretended to be a customer. He contacted the broker and reached the hotel room. Three police teams reached the spot and busted the racked, officials said.

According to police sources, an investigation found that people were being approached for escort services through social media.

"Lists of different charges ranging from one hour to the whole night were sent, and apart from this, photographs of the girls were also sent to the customers," they said.

"Then the customer used to select the girl and make the booking through UPI after being allotted a roommate. Following this, the customer would go to the room without informing the hotel authorities," sources further said.

Delhi Police has also issued a notice to the hotel authorities asking them to join the investigation.

The police are probing how long this rack was going on and "whether the hotel staff were aware of it or not." There are many hotels in the Mahipalpur Aerocity area where the police suspect that sex and drug rackets may be working in connection with Christmas and New Year parties, police said. (ANI)

