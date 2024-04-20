New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Delhi police arrested three individuals and busted two factories manufacturing counterfeit airbags, police said.

The three accused have been identified as Faizan, aged 26 years, Mohd Faraz, aged 35 years, and Furkan, aged 35 years, all residents of Delhi, as per the police.

Police seized 921 counterfeit airbags worth over 1.84 crores (Rs 1,84,20,000).

"The seized items include 12 airbags of MG, 13 airbags of BMW, 22 airbags of Citroen, 23 airbags of Nisaan, 27 airbags of Renault, 17 airbags of Volkswagen, 20 airbags of Mahindra, 14 airbags of Toyota, 32 airbags of Tata, 39 airbags of Honda, 57 airbags of Skoda, 66 airbags of Hundai, 86 airbags of Suzuki, 12 airbags of KIA, 08 airbags of Ford, 03 airbags of Volvo, 15 airbags of without logo, 54 airbags of passenger side, 05 balloon clothes, 287 motors of airbag & 109 other raw material articles were recovered," police said.

A case has been registered under Section 336/34 of the IPC and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

