New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): With the arrest of the owner, the Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have busted a counterfeit medicine production unit located in the national capital's Gulabi Bag industrial area.

The operation led to the seizure of a substantial quantity of fraudulent Betnovate-N tubes, both filled and unfilled, according to a Delhi Police statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Stops Convoy To Give Way to Ambulance During His Roadshow in Varanasi (Watch Video).

"The Delhi Police crime branch busted a fake medicine product factory situated in the Gulabi Bag industrial area of Delhi and nabbed the factory owner. The Crime Branch also recovered a huge amount of fake filled and unfilled Betnovate-N tubes," the Delhi Police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Neighbours Thrash Woman, Hit on Her Private Parts With Iron Rod for Urinating Near House in Shahjahanpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)