New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Delhi Police busted a gang of cyber cheats that allegedly duped more than 200 people including a retired ACP of Delhi Police on the pretext of delivering liquor on their doorstep.

Police arrested 23-year-old Azharuddin Khan from Jhenjpuri Kaman, District Bharatpur, Rajasthan, and recovered 3 Android mobile phones and one basic keypad phone.

The cyber cell of the Delhi police received a complaint through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) by a retired ACP of the Delhi Police and started investigating the matter.

The Retired ACP, alleged that while watching a YouTube channel, one phone number appeared on the screen for home delivery of liquor. He called on the given mobile number, which sent QR Code, bar code and account number and asked for OTP, which he shared and thereafter a total amount of Rs 78,374 was deducted from his account in various transactions. Thereafter the accused disconnected his phone and did not answer again.

A case under section 420 IPS was registered at P.S Cyber OND and an investigation was taken up.

Sensing the gravity of the offence, a team was constituted. During the investigation, it has been revealed that mobile numbers were found operating from a village near Jhenjhpuri of Kama tehsil of Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.

A team was sent for an investigation to Bharatpur where the accused was nabbed. The accused is a Diploma in Pharmacy from a renowned college in Jaipur.

The accused used to post advertisements on Google Ads in the name of a famous liquor shop situated in Gurgaon namely, Jagdish Wine L-1, Discovery Wines and Lake Forest and was running a racket since last year and is alleged to have duped many people throughout NCR.

The Google ad posted by him also ran on YouTube. While watching YouTube, a number of fraudulent messages used to flash on screen with ads for home delivery of liquor. Once the victim dialled the number, all the victim's money used to get debited from his account through QR Code, Bar Code and OTP. After duping the victim they used to block the numbers. (ANI)

