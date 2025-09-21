New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): The Inter-State Cell of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has successfully dismantled a significant drug syndicate based in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, arresting two individuals and seizing narcotics with an estimated market value of four crore rupees, along with a large quantity of gold and silver, said the police.

According to the police, the operation began on September 15th, when, based on specific intelligence, a team apprehended Aman Khan, a 22-year-old resident of Bareilly, at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in Delhi. A search of his person resulted in the recovery of 214.5 grams of high-quality smack. A case was registered under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station Crime Branch.

During subsequent interrogation, Aman Khan revealed that his travel to Delhi had been arranged by an accomplice, Uwaise, aged 20. This critical information prompted a joint raid with local police in Bareilly on September 18th. The operation led to the arrest of Uwaise Khan at his residence in Village Gugai, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Meerganj, Bareilly.

Following his arrest, Uwaise Khan provided information that led to a major recovery of illicit materials. The seized items include 1.76 kilograms of smack, Indian currency totalling ₹10.30 lakh, 435 grams of gold, and 550 grams of silver.

Police officials said that Uwaise has a prior criminal record and was previously involved in an NDPS case registered at PS Shyampur, Haridwar, Uttarakhand, in the year 2022. Authorities have stated that raids are ongoing to apprehend other members of the syndicate. (ANI)

