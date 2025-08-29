New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police have dismantled an inter-state gang engaged in a mobile phone snatching and smuggling racket, arresting eight accused and seizing more than 300 stolen devices.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan explained the modus operandi of the gang, stating that they operated through a well-established network. After being pickpocketed, the stolen phones are transported to West Bengal and then smuggled into Bangladesh.

"We have busted an inter-state gang involved in mobile snatching and smuggling of mobile phones. We have arrested a total of eight accused and recovered more than 300 mobile phones. After pickpocketing, a man named Mohammad Mujahir takes the mobiles from here to West Bengal. In West Bengal, he meets Mohammad Khalid, who then takes the mobiles to Bangladesh and smuggles them illegally," DCP Chauhan said.

Explaining the reason for smuggling these stolen phones to Bangladesh, the senior official stated that once a device is reported stolen, it is blocked on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) of the Government of India, preventing its use anywhere in the country.

He said, "The main reason for this nexus is that once a mobile is reported stolen on the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) of the Government of India and we block it, that mobile device cannot be used anywhere in India. To avoid these technological advancements, people send their mobile phones from here to Bangladesh so that they can be used there."

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Police's Crime Branch busted a fraudulent visa racket that allegedly duped Nepalese nationals on the pretext of providing employment opportunities in Serbia.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Vikram Singh, two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, while two others remain absconding.

On Tuesday, in another operation, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police busted an online investment fraud racket with the arrest of its key mastermind and associates, who allegedly duped unsuspecting investors of large sums through fake cryptocurrency schemes, officials said. (ANI)

