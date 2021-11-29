New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch have busted an interstate gang of auto-lifters and arrested three accused in connection with the case from the Nand Nagari area of the national capital.

The accused have been identified as Siraj, Umar and Mohammad Amin. They are all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

10 high-end vehicles, including eight cars and two bikes, have been recovered from their possession. 18 remote keys of cars, a tablet used to clone car keys and other car breaking instruments have also been recovered from the accused.

As per police, information was received on November 20 regarding the presence of three auto-lifters and a trap was laid by the police near Ambedkar College Bus Stop, Wazirabad Road, Nand Nagri in Delhi after which the trio was nabbed.

During police custody, gang leader Siraj disclosed that in the year 2020, he had purchased a total loss Honda Accord through OLX and sold it to a junk dealer so that he could use its number plate and registration papers for committing the crime. Thereafter, he stole another similar car from the Punjabi Bagh area of Delhi, tampered with its Engine number and Chassis number and put the number plate of the car which was earlier purchased by him through OLX.

During the investigation, it was found that the mastermind of the gang is Gulam Nabi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh as well. The accused persons used to supply the cars to him. Nabi had provided the accused with computers/tablets to clone the car keys, keys of different sizes and other lock-breaking tools. He had also imparted the entire know-how of cloning car keys to the accused. The accused Siraj along with his associates used to roam in various parts of Delhi in the night to select the vehicles parked on the roadside and unguarded lanes/areas. After recceing of the area and the target, Md. Amin used to disable the security system of the car and break the glass of driver side window and after this, Siraj used to prepare the duplicate key of the Car by cloning it with the help of a computer device/tab. After starting the Car, Umar used to take it away to their handler Gulam Nabi who used to meet them at different places in Ghaziabad.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. (ANI)

