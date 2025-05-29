New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested three individuals and seized over 254 kilograms of high-quality marijuana, estimated to be worth over Rs 1 crore in the illegal market.

The contraband was ingeniously hidden inside a container carrying bulk soya badi in an attempt to evade detection, as per a statement from the Delhi police.

The arrests were made following a two-month-long intelligence-led operation spearheaded by the Anti-Gangster Section (AGS) of the Crime Branch. The operation, aligned with the government's Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora, added the statement.

Based on specific intelligence and advanced technical surveillance, the police intercepted a suspicious truck on May 27, 2025. The vehicle had travelled from Baharampur in Odisha and was closely monitored throughout its journey to Delhi using toll plaza data and mobile surveillance. Upon search, 254.1 kilograms of marijuana were recovered -- 30.38 kg from accused Anil Kumar and 223.72 kg from the truck.

DCP Crime Harsh Indora said, three individuals were apprehended and identified as Bhuneshwar Singh (49), a resident of Bihar, Jang Bahadur Yadav (48), a residence from Faridabad, Haryana and Anil Kumar (30), a resident of Nangloi, Delhi. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act and Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station, read the statement further.

Investigations have revealed that Jang Bahadur Yadav is a key figure in the operation, connected with major drug suppliers based in Baharampur, Odisha. He owns four trucks, two of which are believed to be off-road but allegedly used in the trafficking operations by duplicating registration numbers to confuse enforcement agencies. One of his trucks was recently intercepted by Jharkhand Police in a separate drug seizure, and the driver involved is currently absconding.

Bhuneshwar Singh, who works closely with Jang Bahadur, is believed to be responsible for transporting the narcotics across states. He has reportedly made multiple trips delivering consignments to Ahmedabad and Delhi, receiving payments of Rs 60,000 per trip.

Anil Kumar was identified as the local receiver of the consignment in Delhi, operating under the direction of his brother-in-law, Chhotu Kumar. Chhotu Kumar is a shoe company contractor who allegedly uses his business as a front for drug distribution in Delhi's Nangloi and Dichon areas. He added that Chhotu Kumar is reportedly the key handler and liaison between the Odisha-based suppliers and Delhi distributors, coordinating logistics and payments.

The seizure included a truck used in transportation and a motorcycle. The police have also uncovered that identical registration numbers were being used on multiple trucks to deceive law enforcement agencies.

The crime branch has emphasised that this bust points to a well-structured, pan-India drug syndicate with roots in Odisha and distribution networks across Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi. Efforts are ongoing to identify additional members of the network and trace the full supply chain. (ANI)

