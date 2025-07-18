New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) A snatching gang formed shortly after the release of one of its members from jail has been busted by the Delhi Police, an official said on Friday.

Police have arrested two people identified as Vikas (32) and Gulshan alias Golu (28), both residents of Trilokpuri.

Ten stolen mobile phones, one laptop and three vehicles, including two motorcycles and one scooter, were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

"The arrest comes in response to a spurt in street crimes in East Delhi and adjoining areas. The accused used stolen motorcycles to commit snatchings and vehicle thefts. Gulshan, an active Bad Character (BC) of Kalyanpuri police station, had been released from jail on June 13 and reunited with Vikas to resume criminal activities," he added.

Both accused were apprehended after a chase when they tried to flee upon spotting the police near a checkpost.

The accused confessed to hiding stolen vehicles in the narrow lanes of Trilokpuri and frequently switching vehicles after each incident to avoid detection.

Vikas, a tea seller, has 12 prior cases against him. Gulshan, a sweeper by profession, has been involved in 24 previous criminal cases, the police said.

