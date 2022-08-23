New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora will hold his first 'Jan-Sunwai' (public hearing) in his office at the city police headquarters from August 24 onwards, officials said on Monday.

This will be the first 'Jan Sunwai' session by a Delhi Police chief in two years. In the past, 'Jan Sunwai' was conducted to meet complainants to address their grievances but the practice was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arora, who took charge as Delhi Police commissioner on August 1, will restart 'Jan Sunwai'.

According to an official circular, 'Jan Sunwai' will commence from August 24. It will be held from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 12 noon.

"Vigilance Division of Delhi shall be the nodal agency for 'Jan Sunwai' and Special Commissioner of Police (Vigilance) shall create a 'Jan Sunwai Desk' at the PHQ to facilitate the public and it shall be the first point of contact for all visitors who wish to attend 'Jan Sunwai'," the circular said.

It said that an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) from the vigilance division shall be designated as 'ACP Jan Sunwai' with an adequate number of inspectors and sub-inspectors posted under him and designated as 'Jan Sunwai Interface Officers' (JSIOs).

"JSIOs will hear the visitors or complainants and collect their complaints. Each JSIO shall address five to ten complainants in a day," it added.

The special commissioner of police (Vigilance) shall put reports before the commissioner through the CP Secretariat only in cases where they indicate inappropriate action, malafide or corrupt activities, gross violation of human rights, inordinately deleted action, or require the commissioner's personal attention, the circular said.

Former Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana used to conduct an 'open house' to address the grievances of police personnel.

