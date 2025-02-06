New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday detained members of Indian Youth Congress who were protesting against the Central government over the issue of deportation of alleged illegal Indian immigrants from the United States.

Opposition MPs staged a protest demanding a discussion in Parliament over the recent deportation with several members including Amritsar MP Gurujit Singh Aujla seen joining the protest sporting handcuffs on their hands.

Also Read | 'Thieves Are More Cooperative': Woman Slams Haryana Police After They Fail To Find Phone, Thief Calls and Returns It for Money.

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla also voiced his concerns, saying, "The way they were brought in was wrong. They were humiliated. Their hands and feet were chained. When our government already knew that they were going to be deported, then they should have sent a commercial flight to bring them back."

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav, and a few other leaders were also seen sporting handcuffs to mark their protest outside the main door of the Parliament alleging that Indian citizens were subjected to inhuman treatment while being deported from the US. Placards held by the members read "humans, not prisoners."

Also Read | 'Not New Procedure, Been in Place Since 2009': EAM S Jaishankar on Deportation of Illegal Indian Immigrants by US (Watch Video).

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Those who were showing the dream of making India Vishwaguru, why are they silent now? Indian citizens are deported to India by being handcuffed like slaves and in inhumane conditions. What the external affairs ministry is doing? What did the govt do to protect children and women from this disrespect? We want the government to reply to this and allow the opposition to discuss the issue in parliament..."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "A lot of things were said that President Trump and PM Modi are very good friends. Why did PM Modi let this happen? Couldn't we have sent our own aircraft to bring them back? Is this how humans are behaved with? That they are sent back handcuffed and shackled... EAM and PM should answer."

Congress today submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the deportation of the Indian nationals from the US.

The Motion read, "This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad."

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 2 pm over ruckus on the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken, send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received a number of inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries, but I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)