New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Continuing its crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi Police detained two Nigerian women for overstaying their visas, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, a patrolling team from Nihal Vihar police station noticed the women in the Sunday Bazar area and stopped them for questioning.

During checking, it was found that their visas had expired, and they were staying in Delhi (India) illegally in violation of visa norms. When asked, they failed to provide any valid reason for their unauthorised stay, police said.

Both women of Nigerian nationality were immediately apprehended and taken to Nihal Vihar police station. In coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), legal proceedings for deportation were initiated, they said.

They are currently lodged at the detention centre in Sewa Sadan, Shahzada Bagh, Sarai Rohilla, pending completion of formalities, they added.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly entered the Red Fort premises forcibly.

Police said the men, aged between 20 and 25 years and working as labourers in the capital, were found carrying Bangladeshi documents. They were taken into custody for interrogation.

Similarly, Gurugram Police also detained ten Bangladeshi nationals for staying illegally in the city. Identification documents recovered from them confirmed their Bangladeshi nationality.

"Ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been detained. Bangladeshi documents have been recovered from them. The process to deport them has begun," said Sandeep Kumar, PRO, Gurugram Police. (ANI)

