New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A well-organized Narco-syndicate involved the distribution of banned drugs across India, including tramadol tablets and Pentazocine injections, has been taken down by the Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), officials said on Sunday.

Four principal operatives involved in the illegal sale of banned narcotics have been arrested, they added.

According to additional DCP, ANTF Crime Branch, Bhisham Singh, the total value of the drugs and injections seized is estimated to be around Rs 1 crore. Additionally, four other properties worth an estimated value of Rs 4 crore were identified and are a part of a detailed investigation.

On October 26, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force developed intelligence and arrested one accused Chandan Kumar Rout, a Faridabad-based trafficker, near Batra Hospital on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road, dealing with restricted Tramadol tablets. A total of 6.792 kg of the tablets were seized from Rout.

Rout had gained contacts with different suppliers while working at different chemist shops and was selling a wide range of medicines, including NRX drugs, in large quantities.

Furthermore, upon investigation, three more individuals were arrested.

Arvind Singh, identified as Rout's supplier, and proprietor of Shiva Pharma in Okhla was arrested. Searches at the Shiva Pharma in coordination with the Drug Inspector, yielded critical leads. Arvind Singh admitted to sourcing the contraband from multiple suppliers and selling it in the black market.

Additionally, Parshuram, identified as Arvind Singh's buyer and a supplier to end-users was also arrested. A search at his residence resulted in the seizure of 1,935 capsules and tablets containing Tramadol (1,147 grams), 615 tablets of Alprazolam (93 grams), and 62 Pentazocine ampules (62 ml).

The third accused identified as Sushant Garg, the owner of Health Life Pharmacy in Lajpat Nagar, was a distributor and a supplier of banned Codeine syrup to consumers from Afghanistan and Jammu Kashmir.

Garg admitted to repackaging the syrup and delivering it in bulk through a delivery service.

A case has been registered under u/s 22(c)/25 NDPS Act, and further investigation into the same is on, the police added. (ANI)

