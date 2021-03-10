New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): In a move to improve the public grievances redressal management, the Delhi Police has been using the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS).

According to a Delhi Police report, it receives around 1.5 lakhs of complaints annually and that's why they had in November last year launched ICMS.

"Giving public grievances redressal top priority, Delhi Police launched a comprehensive Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS) on November 8, 2020, with a focus both on speedy processing of complaints and information flow to citizens," the Delhi Police report said.

The ICMS is an improvement of the earlier Complaint Monitoring and Tracking System (CMTS), the report stated.

"ICMS is a citizen-friendly platform for receipt of all the complaints by Delhi Police. Citizens can register the complaints directly in any of the offices of the police department or through online citizen services."

It further said that the citizens can register the complaint in any unit (from the CP office to Police Station) and can upload all types of files on it.

"They can also give their feedback on the handling and disposal of their complaint online, and convey it directly to the senior officers' office," the Delhi Police said.

Apart from the online complaints being registered, the ICMS updates all complaints received physically at the police stations.

The Delhi Police also informed that the citizens have the facility to enquire the status of the complaint at different stages -- at the time of registration of complaint, assigning/ reassigning of enquiry officer and final disposal -- through SMS alerts.

"The ICMS has a big database with numerous variables. Crime-related complaint analysis in ICMS would help to find trend/pattern crime in a particular area to initiate preventive measures and also organise awareness programme in the area," the report said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)