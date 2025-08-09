New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Delhi Police has initiated an investigation and registered a case under the appropriate provisions of law following the wall collapse incident in Delhi's Jaitpur area, which claimed the lives of seven people.

According to Delhi Police, in the early hours of Saturday, a PCR call was received regarding an incident of a wall collapse. Upon receipt of the PCR call, staff, equipped with rescue tools, immediately rushed to the spot.

Rescue operations were undertaken by breaking the wall, and a total of eight persons were rescued and sent to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital.

Seven people, including three men, two women, and two children, have lost their lives in a tragic wall collapse in Hari Nagar, Jaitpur, South East Delhi, caused by heavy overnight rainfall.

A tragic incident claimed the lives of seven individuals, including two young girls, both approximately 7 years old, along with Ravi Bul, aged 27, Rubina, aged 25, Safiqul, a resident of Assam, aged 27, Muttus, a resident of West Bengal, aged 50, and Doli, a resident of Assam, aged 28. Additionally, Hasibul, aged 25, was injured.

A wall collapse in Hari Nagar, triggered by heavy overnight rain, trapped eight people living in adjacent jhuggies near an old temple.

The rescued individuals were rushed to a hospital. Authorities have evacuated the jhuggies to prevent further incidents.

Earlier, Addl DCP South East Aishwarya Sharma said, "There is an old temple here, and next to it are old jhuggies where scrap dealers live. The wall collapsed due to heavy rain overnight. 8 people were trapped and were rescued and taken to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment. We don't know how many people died, but according to us, 3-4 people are seriously injured, who may not survive. We have now evacuated these jhuggies so that no such incident occurs in future." (ANI)

