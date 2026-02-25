New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has observed that the unauthorised use of yoga guru Swami Ramdev's name, likeness, voice and persona through AI-generated deepfakes, manipulated videos, fake endorsements, and misleading online content prima facie violates his personality and publicity rights and has the potential to mislead the public.

Justice Jyoti Singh, while hearing a commercial suit filed by Ramdev against unidentified entities and digital platforms, noted that the plaintiff is a globally recognised figure in yoga and Ayurveda whose identity attributes, including his appearance, voice, saffron attire and distinctive style of speech, are uniquely associated with him and legally protectable. The Court recorded that through decades of public engagement and institutional work, he has earned substantial goodwill, reputation and public trust.

Also Read | PM Shehbaz Sharif 'Would Have Died' Without US Intervention: Donald Trump Makes Bold New Assertions on Brokering India-Pakistan Ceasefire (Watch Video).

The Court took note of allegations that Ramdev's persona has been widely misused across social media platforms, video-sharing websites and e-commerce listings. According to the plaint, AI-generated deepfake videos, manipulated images, impersonating accounts, and fabricated endorsements falsely depict him promoting medicines, consumer goods, and other products without authorisation. Such content, the Court observed, appears intended to exploit his reputation for commercial gain and online engagement.

The Court further observed that some content falsely portrays the plaintiff as endorsing medical advice or health products. Such misinformation, it noted, could not only damage his reputation but also pose risks to public health if individuals rely on misleading claims. The material on record also indicates altered videos, meme content, and repeated reposting designed to amplify misleading representations and distort his public image.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 25, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Intermediary platforms argued that certain posts fall within satire, parody or commentary protected under free speech. The Court said this issue requires further examination, but emphasised that unauthorised commercial exploitation of a public figure's persona is impermissible and may amount to passing off and copyright infringement.

On a prima facie assessment, the Court held that Ramdev has made out a strong case for interim protection, observing that AI-manipulated visuals and fabricated endorsements can tarnish credibility, erode public trust and dilute brand value. It also noted that digitally altered content linking him to unrelated products or messages may mislead viewers into believing such accounts are official.

Pending further hearing, the Court granted an ex parte ad-interim injunction restraining the defendants and associated persons from using Ramdev's name, image, voice, likeness or distinctive attributes without consent, creating or circulating AI-generated content or deepfakes exploiting his persona, and selling or advertising goods or services using his identity without authorisation.

The Court also directed platforms and authorities to take down and block specified URLs and listings within 72 hours, including certain videos and e-commerce links, and to disable additional identified content. However, for certain URLs where parody and satire defences have been raised, the Court permitted parties to address arguments on the next date of hearing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)