New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Delhi Police has constituted "Operation Cell", a dedicated team of cyber experts that will monitor terrorism-related activities on social media, dark web and bomb threats, an official said on Wednesday.

The newly formed unit will function under the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the force, he said.

"The Operation Cell will primarily focus on monitoring Khalistan terrorism-related activities, both within India and from foreign entities, particularly via social media platforms," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.

The DCP said that a wanted criminal, identified as Akashdeep, associated with the banned terror outfit Babbar Khalsa International has been arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Akashdeep was wanted in multiple cases, including a grenade attack on Qila Lal Singh police station in Punjab's Batala on April 7 and illegal supply of arms to criminals in Delhi, he said.

"Operation Cell has already started working and is giving better results," the DCP said.

Another police officer, on the request of anonymity, said that the expert team will also check the dark web for the bomb related calls and emails.

The team has been tasked with round-the-clock surveillance of suspicious online content, digital footprints of banned outfits, and any material that may pose a threat to national security, the officer added.

The officer said that Operation Cell will maintain a strict 24x7 vigil on the online activities of proscribed terrorist organisations, including Babbar Khalsa International, Indian gangsters based in foreign countries and cross-border networks suspected of engaging in or promoting radical activities.

"The Cell will actively monitor various social media handles and internet-based communications used by terrorist groups. Any suspicious post or digital content will be flagged immediately and reported to the seniors," the officer added.

The officials said the increasing use of digital platforms for radicalisation, recruitment and communication by terror outfits has necessitated the formation of a specialised monitoring cell.

"This is a proactive step to stay ahead of terror elements who are increasingly operating through virtual networks. By tracking their movements in the digital space, we aim to prevent any attempt to disrupt peace and security in the capital," the officer added.

The Operation Cell will also coordinate with central intelligence agencies and state police units to share real-time intelligence and support ongoing investigations related to terror funding and sleeper cells.

With the working of the Operation Cell, the Delhi Police aims to enhance its digital surveillance capabilities and ensure the safety of citizens by neutralising threats at the earliest stage possible.

The team will also search the source involved in sending bomb threats to multiple schools and colleges in the national capital, according to the officials.

In mid-July, some schools and colleges in Delhi received a wave of hoax bomb threat emails.

Between July 14-16, around 10 institutions -- nine schools and one college -- were targeted, and by July 18, about 45 more schools had received threats, bringing the weekly total to approximately 55 to 60 such alerts.

However, all were declared false after thorough inspections by police, bomb squads and fire services. One sender, a 12-year-old student, was traced and counselled.

"Authorities continue investigating threats, which were routed via anonymous servers using Virtual Private Networking and dark web platforms. The incident disrupted academics and heightened parental anxiety.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)