New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): In a proactive move to curb drug trafficking and strengthen cooperation between law enforcement and the hospitality sector, Delhi Police conducted a focused awareness workshop for hotels in Aero City on Thursday.

The initiative, aligned with the Government of India's 'Zero Tolerance' policy against drugs, sought to enhance vigilance and support efforts to build a drug-free society.

The workshop was attended by Chief Security Officers (CSOs) from all 11 major hotels in the Aerocity area. Organised by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, the session aimed to educate and equip hotel security personnel with critical information on drug trafficking trends, commonly abused substances, and the major source states involved in the supply of narcotics.

Apoorva Gupta, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ANTF (Crime), said that the session was led by a senior faculty member from the ANTF. He provided an overview of the drug scenario in Delhi and highlighted the severe physical and mental health impacts of drug use. Special emphasis was placed on early detection and prompt reporting of suspected drug-related activity within hotel premises.

A key feature of the workshop was the introduction of the MANAS portal (1933), a dedicated and confidential digital platform for reporting drug-related information. The platform, designed to ensure the anonymity and safety of informants, was demonstrated live during the session. Officers encouraged participants to utilise the tool as part of their regular vigilance and security protocols.

The initiative received positive feedback from the participating CSOs. Abhirup Banerji, retired ACP and Consultant (Security) at Delhi International Airport Ltd, praised the Delhi Police for taking proactive steps to tackle drug-related challenges in one of the city's most prominent commercial and hospitality zones.

Delhi Police reiterated its commitment to making the capital drug-free, underlining that its efforts span both enforcement and public education. "All possible steps are being taken, whether through strict law enforcement or by raising awareness, to achieve the vision of a 'Drug-Free Delhi," the DCP added. (ANI)

