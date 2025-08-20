New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police have identified the accused of attack on CM Rekha Gupta as Rajesh Khimji, who is said to be a resident of Gujarat's Rajkot. The officials are verifying the accuracy of his name and address through his documents.

The accused had come to the Jan Sunvai with a plea to release his relative who is imprisoned in jail, as per sources. Earlier, the accused was apprehended by the Delhi police and was taken to the Civil Lines police station for questioning.

Also Read | Rekha Gupta Attack Case: Man Who Attacked Delhi CM Identified, Rajesh Khimji From Gujarat's Rajkot Arrested.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, Chief Secretary and Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh reached CM Rekha Gupta's residence following the incident.

Following the attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva informed that her condition is "stable" and was examined by the doctors. He said that CM is a "strong" lady and she has not cancelled her programs.

Also Read | What Is Online Gaming Bill 2025? Why Is Indian Gaming Industry Opposing the Bill? All You Need To Know.

Sachdeva said that a man approached her and presented her papers during the Jan Sunvai on Wednesday morning. The accused tried to pull CM Gupta towards him, following which there was a little "jostling".

The Delhi BJP chief said that the accused was nabbed by the police and the investigation is underway.

"During Jan Sunvai this morning, CM was speaking with the public like she always does. A man approached her, presented some paper and suddenly held her hand while trying to pull her towards him. During this, there was a little jostling...People nabbed him. Who is he, and all other details are being investigated by the Police...The CM is stable. Doctors have examined her. I have met her, she is a strong woman...It seems that she suffered a light blow to her head...The slap or stone-throwing stories are fabricated...Such incidents in politics are condemnable...Jan Sunvai will continue. CM is resting right now but she has said that she will not cancel her programs," Virendraa Sachdeva told reporters.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Wednesday condemned the attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Taking to X, Atishi said that there is no place for violence in a democracy.

"The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence. It is hoped that the Delhi Police will take the strictest action against the culprits. It is hoped that the Chief Minister is completely safe," the AAP leader wrote. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)