New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory given the occasion of Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. As per the advisory, the traffic movement in Hauz Khas will be diverted or regulated between 2 pm to 6 pm on Aurobindo Marg and its adjoining stretches.

According to the advisory, the restricted stretches include the IIT Flyover to AIIMS Loop with possible congestion on the Outer Ring Road, Ring Road and August Kranti Marg.

"In view of the 47th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on 27.06.2025 (Friday) from 02:00 PM to 06:00 PM in Hauz Khas, traffic movement will be regulated/diverted on Aurobindo Marg and adjoining stretches. Restricted stretches include IIT Flyover to AIIMS Loop, with possible congestion on Outer Ring Road, Ring Road and August Kranti Marg. Kindly follow the advisory and plan your commute accordingly", the advisory read.

Earlier today, a large number of devotees gathered at the Jagannath temple in Puri, Odisha, as the grand annual Rath Yatra festival began on Friday morning.

People from across the country arrived to witness the grand chariots of the three deities: Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, at the Gundicha temple, where the deities reside for a week before returning to the Jagannath temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra on Friday. Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wished for everyone's "happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health".

"On the sacred occasion of Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra, my heartfelt best wishes to all fellow countrymen. May this holy festival of faith and devotion bring happiness, prosperity, good fortune, and excellent health to everyone's life. Jai Jagannath!", PM Modi's 'X' post read.

During the festival in Puri, devotees draw the grand chariots of the three deities, Lord Jagannath, his brother Lord Balabhadra, and sister goddess Subhadra, to the Gundicha Temple, where the deities reside for a week before returning to the Jagannath Temple. The Rath Yatra ceremony is expected to attract a large crowd, making traffic management a key issue (ANI)

