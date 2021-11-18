New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A portion of road caved in near the CGO complex on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg here on Thursday, following which the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory suggesting commuters to avoid the route.

In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police stated that the incident happened in the carriage way from Moolchand to Lodhi hotel.

"Traffic is being diverted through CGO complex and there could be congestion," it stated.

The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid the specific route and use alternative ones like Bhishma Pitamah Marg till the road is repaired, the advisory added.

