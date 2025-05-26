New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The Delhi police filed a report before the Delhi High Court on Monday that an FIR had been registered concerning the alleged sale of Waqf land in Police Station Shahdara.

This report has been filed in pursuance of the order the High Court issued seeking a response from Delhi Police, Delhi Waqf Board, and others regarding a tenant's sale of a waqf property.

Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju adjourned the matter granting time to other respondents to file their response. The court said that the report filed by Delhi Police was not on record.

Delhi police have registered an FIR on the complaint filed by Md Haneef, General Secretary, Management Committee of Masjid Parao Wali.

The court was also informed that the construction at the property in question has been booked for demonstration.

The bench has listed the matter for further hearing on September 15.

A petition has been filed by the Management Committee of Masjid Parao Wali through advocate Wajeeh Shafiq.

The petitioner committee has sought a direction to the authorities to take action against the illegal sale of approximately 118 Square Yards in Main Babar Pur road, West Rohtash Nagar, Shahdara.

It was stated that upon learning of the illegal sale and purchase of the waqf property, the petitioners met the Station House officer (SHO) Shahdara on January 13 to bring the fact to his attention.

The petitioner also wrote a complaint to the Delhi Waqf Board and SHO on January 14 and made a representation to the MCD on January 16. However, the plea said, no action has been taken on those complaints to date.

It is also stated that the property in question admeasures 118 square feet. The Managing Committee let out meters to M/s Dayal Singh Inderjeet Singh through its proprietor Dayal Singh. (ANI)

