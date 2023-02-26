New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Officials of Delhi Police on Saturday nabbed six persons, including one juvenile, for allegedly stabbing a man to death in the Laxmi Nagar area.

The arrested persons were identified as Bhagirath, Devesh Tyagi, Dinesh Parena, Amit Yadav, Himanshu alias Bouncer, and one apprehended juvenile.

However, the main accused, Himanshu in an attempt to evade the arrest jumped off from the balcony, while Delhi Police raided his house, and is admitted to AIIMS trauma Centre.

"The accused on Friday allegedly barged into a rented accommodation with an intention of robbery in Laxmi Nagar and intimidated two persons Atul Kumar and Sunil with a pistol and knife, Delhi Police said.

When objected by Atul and Sunil, Himanshu along with his accomplices stabbed the duo.

"Both were immediately rushed to the Hedgewar Hospital, where Sunil was brought dead," police said.

In a response to the incident, Delhi Police booked the accused persons and arrested them later.

However, it is worth mentioning that the rented accommodation, where the incident happened, was leased by Vinay Kumar, and his aides, who allegedly used to carry out human trafficking activities illegally from the flat.

"During the activities, it was revealed that the flat was dealing in the illegal trafficking of women at the premises," police said.

Delhi Police added that the deceased person was present at the flat when the miscreants barged.

Another legal action is being taken against human traffickers after the latest revelation.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

