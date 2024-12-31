New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The arrest of two wanted criminals has led Delhi Police to nab two weapon suppliers in the national capital, officials said on Tuesday.

Rohit Kapoor and Rinku alias Sagar, both implicated in over 80 criminal cases of armed robbery and vehicle theft, were arrested on December 29 following a brief exchange of fire at Madipur in west Delhi, police said.

Also Read | Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak in Australia: Health Alert Issued Over Deadly Mosquito-Borne Virus in Victoria.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of Rahul Kumar (34) and Sumit Chauhan (35), who allegedly supplied weapons to them, they said.

Police have recovered four firearms, eight live cartridges, one knife, and four stolen vehicles from the possession of the accused, officials said, adding that the entire operation helped solve 16 cases of armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: 138.34 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Generated, 67 Million Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts Created.

"On December 29, police received a tip-off about the presence of Rohit and Rinku in Madipur. When confronted, they opened fire at the police team, hitting the bulletproof jackets of some cops though no one was injured. The duo sustained gunshot injuries on their legs when police fired back," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said.

Acting on the disclosures made by the accused, police arrested Rahul and Sumit on Monday, the officer said.

"Rahul was previously involved in six criminal cases. He used to be a cab driver before taking to crime to fund his luxurious lifestyle. He supplied weapons to Rohit and Rinku. Sumit, who also supplied weapons, was introduced to the gang by a mutual contact. He has no previous criminal record," the DCP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)