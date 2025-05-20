New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): To curb the drug addiction among school students, Delhi Police plans to leverage parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) in schools to raise awareness and inform parents about the early signs of a drug-addicted student.

The Delhi Police have already organised training sessions for school teachers participating in this program. The police trained them to recognise the behaviour and psychological indicators of students who may be involved in drugs.

This initiative, conducted in partnership with the Directorate of Education (DoE), seeks to establish a comprehensive awareness framework within schools and the broader community to combat the increasing issue of drug addiction.

Further, in this initiative, the Delhi Police is talking with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to provide professional counsellors. With the assistance of counsellors from AIIMS, the initiative plans to make informative videos and postcards that can illustrate the psychological and physical signs of drug-addicted people. Those videos and postcards will be shown in PTMs.

The program is available to both government and private schools; they can easily enrol with the Delhi Police for this initiative. (ANI)

