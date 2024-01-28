New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi police said they have recovered the body of the missing son of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) who was allegedly killed earlier in the month, from a canal in Haryana, adding that the main accused has also been arrested.

"The body of the deceased was recovered from a canal near Samalkha in Haryana. Today, the main accused, Vikas, was also arrested," the police said.

The car used in the crime has also been recovered.

The investigation is underway, they said.

One of the accused, Abhisek, was arrested hours after the murder, as per the police.

As per Delhi Police, the son of the ACP was allegedly murdered by two of his friends on January 23.

The accused had pushed the deceased into the Munak Canal in Haryana, the police had added.

Following his murder, a case of abduction was registered at Samaypur Badli Police station.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

