New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Counter-Intelligence Unit of the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang who had been absconding for the past seven years, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Bobby Kabutar. He was allegedly a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and was actively involved in the syndicate's criminal activities.

According to police sources, Kabutar had been evading arrest for several years and was wanted in multiple cases. Investigations have revealed that he was involved in conducting reccy prior to the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Police said his role included gathering ground-level information ahead of the high-profile killing.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, reports of extortion threats being made in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Madhya Pradesh had come to the forefront. Two businessmen lodged complaints with the police after receiving such threats, officials said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai police presented five people who are detained in connection with the firing incident at Bollywood director Rohit Shetty's residence before the Criminal Court on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the lawyer for the accused stated that they have no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming that they have no knowledge about the firing. He shared that the police have been granted 4-day custody of the accused, who are ready to cooperate.

"The police sought custody from the Court, saying they had a role to play in the firing incident. The accused have no knowledge of what has happened... The wanted accused, Lonkar, was in contact with the mastermind. Someone else fired the shots. The arrested accused are not related to each other; they have been arrested after analysing the CCTV footage. We are ready to cooperate. Listening to all the arguments, the Court has granted a four-day police custody... The accused have no links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang," the lawyer said.

On Sunday, assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of the Bollywood film director, police officials said. Soon after the firing, heavy police security was deployed around Shetty's residential tower in the Juhu area. (ANI)

