New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two people, accused in a murder case dating back to 2016, under the Ranhola police station limits.

The two accused named as Kabir Nat alias Shakil Khalifa and Bablu Nat, were declared Proclaimed Offenders by the court in 2018 and had managed to evade arrest for eight years.

The SWR Special Cell is a unit of the Delhi Police that collects intelligence to monitor anti-terrorist activities, check hideouts, and apprehend terrorists, militants, and smugglers.

Sharing details about the 2016 incident, police said that information was recieved at the Police Station Ranhola, Outer District, on July 3, 2016, regarding a body found lying in Som Bazar Gomti Garden.

"Through preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Bandhu Rai, who originally hailed from District Samastipur, Bihar. He was working as a contractor in Delhi," said the police.

As per the statements of family members, three persons, namely Bablu Nat, Kabir Nat, and Mohd Aslam, who belonged to the same village as the deceased, Bandhu Rai had solicited the deceased's help for labour work in Delhi.

Bandhu Rai invited all three to Delhi and arranged their accommodation at his residence, since his family had gone back to their village in Bihar.

"In the intervening night of July 2-3, 2016, all three accused consumed alcohol together. An argument ensued during which the three accused persons devised a plan to kill Bandhu Rai and rob him of the money he had," police said.

Two of the arrested accused restrained Bandhu Rai's hands and legs, while the third accused, Mohammad Aslam, strangled him and took money from his pocket before fleeing the scene.

Following the death of Bandhu Rai, all three accused persons disappeared.

The post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be asphyxia due to manual strangulation.

Consequently, a murder case was registered vide FIR No. 520/16 dated July 9, 2016, under sections 302/174A/34 of the IPC at Ranhola police station.

All three accused, identified as Kabir Nat (25), Bablu Nat (27) and Mohd Aslam, have been on the run since 2016 and have been evading arrest.

On March 22, this year specific input was received by the team of Inspector Sandeep Dabas that two people who were involved in the murder case would come near Najafgarh Anaj Mandi.

Accordingly, a team was constituted and departed for Najafgarh and a trap was laid and both the accused persons were apprehended near Najafgarh Anaj Mandi.

Subsequently, police nabbed the two accused, Kabir and Bablu, who revealed the whole incident.

An investigation into the matter is underway, and a search for the third accused is being carried out. (ANI)

