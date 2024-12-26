New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Delhi Police has stepped up the security around AIIMS, Delhi after the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) DCP Ankit Chauhan and other senior police officers of the district reached All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for reviewing the security arrangements.

A senior police officer said that security around AIIMS, Delhi was tightened and a company of paramilitary personnel was deployed.

Extra staff from other neighbouring police stations have also been deployed as senior leaders, ministers and other dignitaries arrive at the hospital.

His body may be shifted from AIIMS to his house in Delhi around midnight, police sources said.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.

His death was announced by the AIIMS where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in a critical condition.

An AIIMS bulletin said he was "treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home" on December 26.

