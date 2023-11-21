New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): A 22-year-old man has been apprehended after the motorcycle he was riding on hit a Delhi Police head constable a day ago, leaving him critically injured in Tilak Nagar area, a police official said on Tuesday.

The injured constable, Ravi Kumar was on patrol duty on his motorcycle and giving chase to two bike-borne men when the accident took place.

After being hit, the constable fell down on the road and was immediately hit by an SUV from behind.

The apprehended person has been identified as Taran Preet Singh, a resident of Tilak Nagar in this connection.

"Following the CCTV footage, the police staff was able to trace the motorcycle involved in the incident. The person riding the motorcycle was identified as Taran Preet Singh, resident of Tilak Nagar, Delhi, aged around 22 years," the police said.

The apprehended man is an employee of a garment shop and did not have the documents of the motorcycle at the time of the accident, the police said.

"So when the police staff followed them on a bike, they thought that they may be caught and speeded up to escape. When the police bike got close to their motorcycle, he took a sharp turn, which led to the incident," the police added.

Following the accident, an FIR was registered at Hari Nagar Police Station.

The injured constable Ravi Kumar is currently undergoing treatment in AIIMS trauma centre.

"Further facts are being checked and it is also being checked which all vehicles passed from there around the time of the incident, to ascertain the exact sequence of events," the police added. (ANI)

