Delhi , November 21: A doctor from Delhi recently became a victim of digital fraud when he was duped of Rs 4.9 lakh after he sought a refund of Rs 113 from a cab service company. The victim, identified as Pradeep Chowdhury, a resident of Arjun Nagar in Safdarjung Enclave, reportedly lost Rs 4.9 lakh in a digital fraud when he dialled a number which he believed to be of customer support.

In his complaint, the victim said he took a cab to Gurgaon for work. A police officer said Chowdhury had booked the cab for Rs 205; however, after the ride, he was reportedly charged Rs 318, reports Times of India. The doctor even questioned the cabbie about being overcharged, to which the driver asked him to obtain a refund by contacting the cab service's customer care. Delhi Shocker: Fake Traffic Cop, Armed Men Rob Pan Masala Firm's Accountant of Rs 50 Lakh in National Capital; Arrested.

After his ride ended, Chowdhury immediately searched the internet and found a phone number claiming to belong to the cab's company. After calling the number, the person who posed as a customer care representative asked Chowdhury about the problem. Chowdhury narrated the incident and requested a refund. A few minutes later, his call was transferred to another person, who identified himself as Rakesh Mishra.

Mishra sent Chowdhury a link and asked him to download a remote sensing application. Later, he asked the victim to open his e-wallet and enter the refund amount. Next, the accused requested Chowdhury to type the first six digits of his phone numbers in the field where people typically enter the amount in the wallet and send it to him. Cyber Fraud in Delhi: IPS Officer’s Wife, Cook Fall Prey To Fake Furniture Buyer on Quikr App, FIR Lodged.

When Chowdhury questioned him, Mishra said it was a verification process. Soon after Chowdhury entered the details and shared the OTP with Mishra, he received messages stating four transactions were made. The frauds allegedly cheated Chowdhury of Rs 4.9 lakh. While the cops have launched a probe, they suspect the scammer to have posted the fake customer care number of the company online, to which Chowdhury fell for.

