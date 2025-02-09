Katihar (Bihar), Feb 9 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Sunday termed the Delhi assembly poll outcome as "saddening" for the party, and hoped that there will be introspection by the high command on the debacle.

The Katihar MP spoke to reporters in his Lok Sabha constituency, where he was asked about the party's failure to win a single seat in the 70-strong Delhi assembly.

Also Read | Gujarat: 150 Students of Residential Schools Suffer from Cough, Fever; 18 Girls Hospitalised.

"It is saddening. I am sure there will be introspection by the party high command on why we could not do well in the Delhi assembly polls,” said the former Union minister.

The Congress had ruled Delhi for over a decade before getting decimated by Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which enjoyed power for two consecutive terms.

Also Read | Kota Man 'Buys' Railway Job for Wife for INR 15 Lakh, Reports It After She Leaves Him; CBI Probe Uncovers Scam in Recruitment Process.

The Congress drew a blank for the third time in a row in the national capital, securing less than 10 per cent of vote share.

Anwar, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee, was asked whether his party and AAP fighting each other in Delhi was a setback for the INDIA bloc.

"I don't think so. The INDIA coalition was formed to combat the BJP in national elections, which it did last year. Never had the constituents of the bloc stated that they will necessarily fight state polls together as well. Moreover, there is no disintegration in the grouping as all partners are still together,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)