New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Rajan Singh, the lone transgender candidate in the Delhi Assembly elections, secured 85 votes from the Kalkaji constituency, while 556 people opted for NOTA, according to Election Commission data.

Singh (27) contested on an Aam Janta Party (India) ticket from Kalkaji, where Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Atishi won the election, defeating BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Also Read | Who Is Kshama Sawant? Indian-American Politician Denied Visa for Being on the 'Reject List' of the Indian Government.

The number of None Of The Above (NOTA) votes in the constituency was relatively high, as Kalkaji had a total of 13 candidates.

Kalkaji has a total of 1,94,515 registered voters - 1,06,893 male voters, 87,617 female voters, and five transgender voters.

Also Read | BJP To Form Government in Delhi After 27 Years After Beating AAP; PM Narendra Modi To Address Workers at Party Headquarters Today.

The BJP emerged as the leading party, winning 44 seats and leading in eight others, while AAP secured 21 seats and is ahead in four more in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)