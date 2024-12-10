New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A total of 260 sites were flagged for dust violations, 204 faced Environmental Clearance action, and 35 received closure orders under the Graded Response Action Plan to combat Delhi's hazardous air quality, officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities took action against 775 illegal dumping sites, sealed 259 diesel generators, and addressed more than 24,000 complaints during the peak implementation period, they said.

In their ongoing efforts to combat severe pollution levels, Delhi's environmental bodies have enforced stringent measures under various stages of the GRAP.

According to official data, in the construction and demolition (C&D) sector, 6,741 sites (=500 sqm) were inspected for compliance with dust mitigation norms, of which 260 were found non-compliant and flagged.

Environmental Clearance was imposed on 204 projects (=500 sqm), while 35 projects were issued closure orders, officials said.

Additionally, 974 inspections were carried out to identify illegal dumping sites, resulting in 775 actions taken against illegal dumpers. Furthermore, 31 challans were issued for violations related to municipal solid waste burning, and 246 complaints of open burning were addressed, the data revealed, they said.

Delhi's air quality reached alarming levels on November 17, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 450, entering the severe-plus category for the first time this year.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (CAQM) imposed Stage IV restrictions -- the strictest level of action -- under the GRAP.

These Stage IV restrictions came into effect on the morning of November 18, when AQI levels reached a hazardous 494, marking the city's second-worst air quality in six years.

From October 16 to December 7, significant measures were taken under the Road Dust Management initiative.

A total of 18,217 anti-smog guns were deployed to suppress dust particles, 13,163 water sprinklers were utilised to curb dust re-suspension on roads, and 4,416 mechanical road sweeping machines were operated extensively.

Additionally, 1,35,350 km of roads were mechanically swept to reduce particulate matter, the data revealed.

In the industrial sector, 88 industrial units were physically inspected under GRAP Stage IV guidelines.

Compliance monitoring of Diesel Generator (DG) sets led to the inspections of 1,748 DG sets, with 259 of them sealed for violating environmental regulations.

In the hotel and restaurant sector, 570 inspections were conducted to ensure compliance with fuel type usage regulations, with 36 violations recorded.

The data also highlighted that 24,367 complaints were registered across various platforms, including the 311 App and Green Delhi App.

Of these, 5,839 complaints were successfully resolved, showcasing an active grievance redressal mechanism.

Additionally, 52 linear construction projects violating air pollution norms were identified and flagged, while 44 heaters were distributed to economically weaker sections to provide community support during the cold season, it added.

