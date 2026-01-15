Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Thursday morning cast her vote for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

She cast her vote at the polling booth situated at Walsingham School in South Mumbai.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Voting for BMC and 28 Local Bodies Begin As 3.48 Crore Voters To Decide Fate of 15,931 Candidates.

Earlier, the Shiv Sena leader offered her prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak temple. She took a jibe at the opposition parties (Congress, NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT and others), claiming that they are "trying to find excuses for their defeat".

"The opposition is finding excuses for its defeat, with EVMs, Election Commission, ED, CBI, sometimes voters, or notes, that is their politics, photo optics and theatrics. I have confidence that Mumbaikars will only vote for development," Shaina NC told ANI.

Also Read | Indian Army Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of the Historic March-Past From Jaipur.

Several people, including celebrities, sportspersons, central and state ministers and other political leaders, cast their votes at their respective polling booths.

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Ashish Shelar also cast his vote, while urging people to vote for development and considered it an opportunity to "teach a lesson to Thackeray's corrupt party".

Shelar said that the BMC polls are the "most crucial for the development of Mumbai".

"It's the most crucial election for the development of Mumbai and a budget of over Rs 40,000 crore. We have to make our city a developed Mumbai. I appeal to the voters to come out in large numbers," Shelar told reporters.

Multiple prominent personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar and others, also cast their votes in Mumbai.

Apart from BMC, 28 other Municipal corporations across Maharashtra are conducting their polls today, setting the stage for a decisive political contest in key urban centres including Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), a total of 3.48 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots to decide the fate of 15,908 candidates contesting 2,869 seats across 893 wards in 29 municipal corporations. A total of 39,092 Polling centre has been set up across the state.

While in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation Election. While showing his inked finger to reporters, he emphasised the importance of elections in a democratic system and urged voters to choose a suitable candidate with a balanced approach and public welfare in mind.

"In a Democratic System, elections play a very important part; it's also the responsibility of the citizens. So, through balanced thinking and consideration of the public welfare. It is proper to vote for a candidate; it's our responsibility. It's the first responsibility of the day; therefore, I came and cast my vote first," he said.

According to the State Election Commission, adequate Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been arranged for the municipal corporation elections. This includes 43,958 control units and 87,916 ballot units. For the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation alone, 11,349 control units and 22,698 ballot units have been arranged. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)