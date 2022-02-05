New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) In view of improved COVID-19 situation and easing of restrictions, the Delhi prisons department has decided to resume prisoners' physical meetings with relatives and friends from February 10, officials said on Saturday.

Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, "One 'mulaqat' will be allowed per inmate in 15 days. In each 'mulaqat', one visitor will be allowed."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 216-Feet Tall 'Statue of Equality' Commemorating 11th-Century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad.

Physical meetings were suspended in the first week of January owing to rising COVID-19 cases and restrictions imposed by the authorities.

According to the officials, 141 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 till Friday. A total of 168 prison staff have tested positive for the virus.

Also Read | Karnataka Hijab Row: 'Respect Culture of the Land', Says BJP MP Pratap Simha to Protesting Students.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)