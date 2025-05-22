New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Following unseasonal rainfall that led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, the Delhi government has stepped up its efforts to address this recurring issue ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

The Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department will jointly inspect the cleaning and repair of drains across Delhi.

All engineers have been instructed to submit their inspection reports for 1,259 km of roads by May 28. Special focus is being given to the cleaning of drains alongside roads under the jurisdiction of the PWD

Meanwhile, the national capital witnessed an intense dust storm on Wednesday, followed by thunderstorms, hail, and rain, which lashed parts of Delhi.

The power outages were seen in Delhi's Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, Dhirpur, and Burari areas.

Many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport were put on hold or diverted due to inclement weather conditions. "Many domestic and international flights to Delhi airport from various airports have been put on halt or diverted due to weather conditions," said airport sources.

The rain brought down the temperature by 14 degrees Celsius. IMD officials said that from 37 degrees Celsius at 7.30 pm, it dropped to 23 degrees Celsius at 8.30 pm at Palam.

Delhi Fire Service received more than 25 calls after the weather change, most related to fallen trees.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited waterlogged areas and described the problem as a "disease" inherited from the previous government. She acknowledged that resolving the crisis will take time, but assured residents of the government's firm commitment to finding lasting solutions.

"This disease, which we have got from the previous government, will take time to be cured. The government is fully prepared to fix these problems, and officials are working on the roads. It is our responsibility to complete all arrangements on time," Gupta said. (ANI)

