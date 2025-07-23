New Delhi, July 23: After the National Capital woke up to moderate rainfall on Wednesday morning, several parts witnessed waterlogging. Commuters experienced traffic congestion at ITO in New Delhi due to heavy rainfall. Adding to this, Aam Aadmi Party President Saurabh Bharadwaj posted a video on the social media platform X, showing the rain situation under the "BJP's Delhi government".

"This boat service is not governmental but salutes the special contribution of BJP's Delhi government as well," read Bharadwaj's X post. Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, in Delhi today. Delhi Weather Update and Forecast: Parts of City Receive Rain As Clouds Cover National Capital, Yellow Alert Issued for Thunderstorms.

Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital. (Visuals from Rajaji Marg) pic.twitter.com/HJ2vxn35uI — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

Visuals From Outside Indira Gandhi International Airport

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital. (Visuals from outside Indira Gandhi International Airport) pic.twitter.com/oC8RHM41vu — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

Traffic Snarls at ITO Amid Heavy Rain in Delhi

#WATCH | Traffic snarls at ITO amid heavy rain in the national capital of Delhi pic.twitter.com/uNYyW4U7UM — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

Generally cloudy Sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter," stated IMD. Furthermore, the weather department has stated that the temperature in Delhi is expected to range between 36 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius for the next seven days, until July 28. Delhi Rains: Rain Lashes National Capital, Waterlogging in Some Areas, IMD Predicts More Showers in Coming Hours (Watch Videos).

According to the IMD, there will be generally cloudy skies with very light to light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms/lightning for the next seven days. The weather department has also predicted a significant amount of rainfall across the country for the next several days.

According to a release from the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala and Mahe, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu from 23rd to 28th July; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, from 23rd to 26th July, with isolated very heavy rainfall over Telangana on 23rd and Kerala from 25th to 27th July. "Strong surface winds (speed reaching 40-50kmph) are very likely over South Peninsular India during the next 5 days," it said.

Adding to this, the IMD also mentioned that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on 23rd and 24th; Himachal Pradesh during 26th-28th; Uttarakhand during 23rd-28th; Punjab, Haryana on 23rd, 27th & 28th; Uttar Pradesh during 25th-28th; West Rajasthan on 27th & 28th and East Rajasthan on 23rd and during 26th-28th July with very heavy rainfall over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh on 23rd July.

