New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Days after a young woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a mob at Shahdara, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday that the government has announced Rs 10 lakh to the victim.

CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi, "I have announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to this daughter. Moreover, the Delhi government will do whatever it can do to give justice to her. We will appoint an advocate and this case will be fast-tracked so that the justice can be delivered as soon as possible."

A 20-year-old was allegedly gang-raped, tonsured, garlanded with slippers and paraded with a blackened face in the Kasturba Nagar area in the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal alleged on January 27. (ANI)

