New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The national capital reported 231 new instances of the COVID-19 infection, the lowest since March 2, with the positivity rate dipping to 0.36 per cent, according to the health bulletin released on Monday.

Thirty-six more people succumbed to the disease in a day, pushing the death toll here to 24,627.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 34 fatalities, the lowest in around two months, and 381 cases with a positivity of 0.5 per cent.

On Saturday, the city had reported 60 fatalities and 414 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.53 per cent. The day before, it had recorded 50 deaths and 523 new cases with a positivity rate of 0.68 per cent.

