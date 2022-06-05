New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday logged 343 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.91 per cent while no new death was reported due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 case tally increased to 19,08,730 while the death toll stood at 26,212.

Also Read | 'Views of Fringe Elements': India on Qatar's Response to Comments on Prophet Muhammad (Check Tweet).

A total of 17,917 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

On Saturday, the capital had logged 405 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent while no new death was reported.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand Board Classes 10th, 12th Results to Be Declared Tomorrow.

Delhi on Friday had logged 345 Covid cases and zero death while the positivity rate was 1.88 per cent. On Thursday, 373 cases with a positivity rate of 1.85 per cent and two new deaths were reported.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped to 1,422 from 1,467 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,016 patients are under home isolation, up from 994 the previous day, it said, adding that there are 251 containment zones in the national capital.

There are 9,639 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and of those, 71 are occupied, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)