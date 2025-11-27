New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): A layer of toxic smog engulfed Delhi on Thursday as the air quality continues to be in the 'very poor' category as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III restrictions.

According to the CPCB, the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 7 am, while on Wednesday, Delhi witnessed an AQI of 327 at 4 pm.

Visuals from the Anand Vihar area showed a layer of smog blanketing the region, with an AQI of 390, hovering just below the 'severe' category, which is above 400.

Wazirpur recorded the worst AQI level of 406 in the 'severe' category, along with Bawana recording 405. In contrast, Mandir Marg noted the lowest AQI level of 243.

The AQI level in Rohini was noted at 400, 'very poor' category, Vivek Vihar 400, Nehru Nagar 395, Jahangirpuri 394, Narela 388, Ashok Vihar 388, Punjabi Bagh 377, Mundka 377, DTU 373, Chandni Chowk 371, Burari Crossing 369, ITO 357, RK Puram 356, Sonia Vihar 355, Okhla Phase-2 351, Patparganj 351, and JLN Stadium 350.

However, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium recorded a comparatively low AQI level of 299, along with Lodhi Road 297, Sri Aurobindo Marg 295, and Aya Nagar 282.

A local resident said, "We are having difficulty breathing, and it feels very suffocating. This (suffocation) has increased since last week."

A truck-mounted water sprinkler was deployed around Kartavya Path as a measure to mitigate pollution, as the area recorded an AQI of 299.

As the AQI level improved from the 'severe' to 'very poor' category, CAQM on Wednesday decided to lift all restrictions under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect, a press release said.

While CAQM has directed authorities to intensify actions under Stage I and Stage II of GRAP to ensure that pollution levels do not rise again.

"Actions under Stage-I & II shall, however, remain invoked and be implemented as per the modified GRAP dated 21.11.2025 (copy enclosed), monitored and reviewed by all the agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the "Severe/ Severe+ Category". All implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-1 & II of the modified GRAP," the release said.

The order also stated that construction sites that were shut down earlier for violations cannot resume work without a separate clearance from the Commission.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures that come into force in Delhi-NCR when air pollution crosses certain danger levels. It's designed to curb air pollution in stages depending on how bad the Air Quality Index (AQI) gets. (ANI)

