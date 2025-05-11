New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature settled at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below the season's average, the IMD said.

Over the last 24 hours, Delhi received 13 mm of rainfall, measured between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday.

The relative humidity in the capital oscillated between 74 per cent and 34 per cent on Sunday.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Sunday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 158, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

