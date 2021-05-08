New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 22.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to Meteorological (MeT) officials, the maximum temperature would settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 54 per cent.

The weather office has predicted mainly clear sky during the day.

The maximum and minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 36.7 degrees Celsius and 21.7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)