New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, following light to moderate rains last night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was 78 per cent at 8:30 am, the IMD said in a bulletin.

A generally cloudy sky with light rains is expected during the day. The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

The city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 72 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

